Chris Pratt Opens Up About Faith: 'It's Been Amazing'

Actor Chris Pratt opened up about his Christian faith, calling it "amazing" and describing it as a steady influence in his life while also pointing to the pressures that come with success in Hollywood.

Appearing on NBC's "Today" show Tuesday, Pratt was asked by Craig Melvin how his belief system has influenced his career in an industry "not always known for its faith."

"It is what it is, man. I got a belief, and I go with it, and for the most part, it's been amazing," Pratt replied.

He also spoke about the downside of public attention, saying fame can have harmful effects, citing a quote he attributes to Christine Caine: "If the light that shines upon you is greater than the light that's within you, then the light that shines upon you will kill you."

Pratt added, "And you see it in our business, man. You see people who have the world by the balls, and they just are so unhappy."

Pratt said fame can be unsettling and push people toward unhealthy choices.

"People have this light that shines on them, and it can really make you unhappy and unsettled and turn to things that are not good for you," he said. "And, so, for me, it's really grounding, man."

"It's good for me; it's good for my family. Good for my wife, good for my life," added Pratt.

The actor has previously addressed criticism tied to his religious views. In a 2023 interview with Page Six, he said negative reactions were not unexpected.

Quoting the Bible, Pratt said, "If I was of this world, they would love me just like that, but as it is, I've chosen out of this world. That's John 15:18 through 20."

He added, "That's the way it is, nothing new, 2,000 years ago. They hated him, too," referencing Jesus Christ.

Pratt's faith has also drawn public scrutiny and at times sparked controversy.

He faced backlash over an alleged connection to Hillsong Church, whose leadership has been associated with anti-LGBTQ views.

Pratt denied any involvement in an interview with Men's Health, stating, "I've never actually been to Hillsong. I don't know anyone from that church."

Earlier criticism also followed comments Pratt made about faith during a 2019 appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

Actor Elliot Page responded on X at the time, writing: "Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too?"

Pratt later pushed back on those claims, saying he supports people's freedom to love who they want.

"It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which 'hates a certain group of people' and is 'infamously anti-LGBTQ,' " Pratt said.

"Nothing could be further from the truth. I am a man who believes that everyone is entitled to love who they want free from the judgment of their fellow man."