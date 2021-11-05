Chris Pratt Criticized for 'Healthy' Child Post After First Child's Health Issues

Chris Pratt is facing backlash over an Instagram post in which he gushed over his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and their "healthy" daughter.

While the post itself seemed innocent enough, many took it as an indirect insult aimed at his previous wife, Anna Faris, and the son they share who has encountered some health issues over the years after being born prematurely. The post in question features a photo of Pratt and Schwarzenegger sitting on a couch together. Pratt is smiling at the camera while his wife stares lovingly at him.

"Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!?" Pratt captioned the post. "We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love!"

Farris and Pratt split in 2017— five years after the premature birth of their son Jack. In Redbook magazine’s March 2015 issue, Faris explained that she went into labor nine weeks before she was due.

"My water broke in the middle of the night at seven months," she said. "We rushed to the hospital and they were able to halt active labor with magnesium."

Farris was put on bed rest for four weeks but she went into labor again after seven days.

"Chris and I were so scared, but then Jack came out and, even though he was so tiny, he looked so good to us," she said of Jack's premature birth. He spent a month in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) before being discharged.

With this in mind, Instagram commentators slammed Pratt for his post.

"You do know you have a son, right? Should he also be a greatest treasure?" one Instagram user wrote.

"I notice the emphasis on her 'giving' you a 'healthy' child. It seems your first child wasn’t good enough," another added.

"A gorgeous 'healthy' daughter? seems like a weird thing to say," a third pointed out.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger married in 2019 after dating for about a year, Fox News reported. They welcomed their daughter, Lyla Maria, in August 2020.