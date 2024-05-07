Chris Pine Had $400 in Overdraft Fees Before 'Princess Diaries'

Chris Pine has opened up about his financial struggles before being cast in "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement."

The actor was relatively unknown before his big break, having appeared in a few commercials as well as bit pieces in "ER," "The Guardian," and "CSI: Miami." That all changed when he landed the role of Nicholas Devereaux in the 2004 film starring Anne Hathaway, Variety reported.

Pine reflected on the career-changing role during an appearance on "Sunday Sitdown With Willie Geist."

"It was the height of summer and I was getting off at Magnolia. I was on my little Verizon tiny little flip phone, my silver one and I got a call from my agents that I booked the job," Pine said. "I pulled over onto the side of the freeway and they said, ‘You’re getting paid $65,000,’ and it was like they had just told me I’d made $50 million. It was absolutely earth-shattering."

The $65,000 Pine was paid turned out to be about $15,000 after various deductions but it was still vital money to him at the time.

"I had an overdraft in my bank account, it was like $400 over. I was gonna have to ask my parents for money, and I got that $65,000 and I just remembered distinctly knowing in that moment that my life had changed somehow," Pine said. "That lasted no time at all, and I owed my parents rent money. But that is a wild feeling. I’ll never forget that."

Pine also recently spoke out about his astonishment at DC canceling "Woman Woman 3" in an interview with Business Insider. The actor portrayed Steve Trevor opposite Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman in the film.

"I'm stunned that they said no to a billion-dollar franchise and decided to pivot elsewhere," Pine told the outlet. "I don't know what the reasoning was behind that; it's above my pay grade, but Wonder Woman is an incredible character; Patty is such a thoughtful director."