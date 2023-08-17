Broadway Actor Chris Peluso Dead at 38

Broadway Actor Chris Peluso has died at age 38.

The news was confirmed by Linda Goodrich, the interim chair of musical theatre at The University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance.

"The Michigan Musical Theatre family is heartbroken as we announce the passing of our dear family member/alum, the loving, charismatic, and divinely gifted Chris Peluso," the statement shared Wednesday on the department's Instagram read.

"Chris appeared on Broadway in MAMMA MIA!, ASSASSINS, LESTAT, THE GLORIOUS ONES, and BEAUTIFUL, played Fiyero on tour in WICKED, and starred in London in MISS SAIGON and SHOWBOAT. Our hearts go out to his family."

Peluso's friends, in an announcement posted to Facebook, shared that the actor had been struggling with schizophrenia.

"For over a decade he had fought valiantly against a diagnosis of schizophrenia, which somehow lived alongside his charm, wit, intelligence, and kindness, but ultimately proved too strong to overcome," the post read. "We are so grateful that in his four decades on earth he was able to spread so much joy, and to create such wonderful memories for us. Our hearts go out to his family. Mental illness is a cruel and deceptive disease, which needs our deepest sympathy, as well as continued research and support."

A GoFundMe campaign was set up in September, 2022, to help Peluso, who had been living with his wife and child in New Zealand, receive treatment and travel back to the U.S.

According to the page description, Peluso had been experiencing "debilitating paranoia," which kept him from performing in recent years.

Peluso initially stepped onto Broadway as an understudy for the role of Balladeer in Assassins, according to reports.

He then became part of the original cast of the national tour of "Wicked." Following that, he took on numerous roles in Broadway, West End, and touring productions, including notable shows like "Miss Saigon," "Showboat," and "Woman in White" in London.

Most recently, Peluso was also pursuing a master's degree in therapeutic counseling.