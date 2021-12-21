Chris Noth Dropped by Talent Agency, Fired From 'The Equalizer' After Sexual Assault Allegations

Chris Noth is being canceled.

Deadline recently reported that the ''Sex and the City'' actor had been dropped by A3 Artists Agency just three months after signing with them, then on Monday reports emerged that he had been fired from the CBS series ''The Equalizer'' after being accused, last week, of sexually assaulting several women.

''Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of 'The Equalizer,' effective immediately,'' Universal Television and CBS said in a statement to the New York Post.

Noth, 67, played William Bishop on the drama, alongside star Queen Latifah, and it is believed that he will be seen in one more original episode of the series, which is currently on hiatus after airing seven episodes of its second season. Additionally, a Peloton ad featuring Noth has also been pulled.

The news comes after two women detailed their allegations in a story that appeared in The Hollywood Reporter. They accused Noth of sexual assault in LA in 2004 and New York City in 2015. Shortly after the report, Zoe Lister-Jones, an actor who had appeared on ''Law & Order'' and ''Law & Order: Criminal Intent,'' came forward with accusations that Noth had engaged in sexually inappropriate behavior. Noth has denied the allegations against him.

''The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,'' he said in a statement to THR. ''These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.''

''Sex and the City'' stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis released a joint statement in the wake of the allegations, declaring their support to the women who have spoken out.

''We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences,'' the statement read. ''We know it must be a very difficult thing to do, and we commend them for it.''