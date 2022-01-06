Chris Noth Cut From 'And Just Like That...' Finale

Chris Noth has reportedly been edited out of the season finale of "And Just Like That..." following allegations of sexual abuse by four women.

The actor, whose character Mr. Big died earlier in the season, was meant to make a reappearance in a fantasy-type sequence when his onscreen wife Carrie, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, scatters his ashes from the Paris’ Pont des Arts bridge, sources told TV Line.

The scene was meant to represent Carrie finding closure but the creative team reportedly decided to cut the scene as the footage with Noth, which was shot on location in Paris, was minimal and not integral. An insider noted that the finale was not set in stone at the time that the allegations against Noth were made public.

Just before Christmas it was alleged that the actor had been dropped by A3 Artists Agency just three months after signing with them, then reports emerged that he had been fired from the CBS series ''The Equalizer'' in wake of the sexual assault allegations. Additionally, a Peloton ad featuring Noth was also pulled.

Noth meanwhile has denied the allegations against him.

''The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,'' he said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. ''These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual.

"It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.''

In response to the allegations, ''Sex and the City'' stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis released a joint statement declaring their support to the women who have spoken out.

''We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences,'' the statement read. ''We know it must be a very difficult thing to do, and we commend them for it.''