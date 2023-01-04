Chris Ledesma, 'Simpsons' Music Editor, Dies at 64

Chris Ledesma, longtime music director for "The Simpsons," has died at age 64.

The news was first revealed Sunday on the latest episode of the show with a post-credits tribute card featuring the titular family sitting on a couch with an animated version of Ledesma.

"In loving memory of Chris Ledesma," read the tribute.

Fox confirmed on Tuesday in a statement to The Los Angeles Times that Ledesma died Dec. 16 in Los Angeles. No cause of death was given.

"Ledesma poured his heart and soul into crafting the musical language of 'The Simpsons,'" showrunner and executive producer Matt Selman said in a statement to The Times.

"Chris imbued every episode of the show over 33 seasons with his deep knowledge and even deeper passion for the music which has become a part of so many peoples' lives," Selman added. "Chris will always be a vital member of 'The Simpsons' family, and his loss is felt deeply by the many who loved him."

Ledesma was first acquainted with music at age 3, when he began to play the piano, according to The New York Post. He lived in Southern California for most of his life and studied at the California Institute of the Arts and San Francisco Conservatory of Music, majoring in orchestral conducting.

He first entered the industry in 1984 as a tour guide at Universal Studios Hollywood. In 1989 he landed the role of music editor on "The Simpsons" and worked on every episode of the show for his 33-year run before stepping down in May 2022.

"I've often said I'm the luckiest music editor in Hollywood — not just because I've been employed on ONE SHOW for 28+ years, but because I get to laugh, listen to great music, interact with our brilliant cast, share ideas with our writers and producers, and be part of television history," Ledesma said in a 2017 blog post. "Sure, like with any family, we have our down moments and disagreements, but it's all been so, SO worth it."

Ledesma is survived by his wife Michelle, to whom he was married for 39 years, and two daughters.