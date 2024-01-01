Chris Harrison Slams 'The Bachelor' as 'Very Toxic'

Chris Harrison has slammed "The Bachelor" franchise as "very toxic" in a new episode of Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick's "Trading Secrets" podcast.

Harrison, 52, stirred controversy early in 2021 after defending a former contestant accused of racially insensitive past behavior. He issued an apology but would later exit "The Bachelor" franchise as an executive producer and host.

"What I went through was tumultuous. I don't wish it on anybody," he said, according to Page Six. "It was horrifying on a lot of levels and something that I pray to God my worst enemy never goes through.

"But, with that said, I knew I had to remove myself from what became a very toxic situation."

Harrison said problems could have been resolved between him and ABC without him having to depart.

"But I had to remove myself from that toxic situation. And so I'm proud of that decision," he said. "I'm proud that I handled it the way I did, and I still look at [the show] as a blessing because it changed my life on so many levels."

Harrison said he was "also grateful" that he had left the franchise.

"That's a relationship I don't need to be in anymore because it wasn't healthy," he said.

Harrison initially took a hiatus, then later officially left the show, after he came under fire after an interview in which he defended "Bachelor" contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who was accused of racially insensitive past behavior after photos emerged on social media of her attending an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal in 2018. Many said Harrison was defending racist behavior.

Harrison apologized for the controversial interview in which defended Kirkconnell against what he called the "woke police" in a since-deleted Instagram post.