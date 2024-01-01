×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: chris harrison | the bachelor | toxic

Chris Harrison Slams 'The Bachelor' as 'Very Toxic'

By    |   Monday, 01 January 2024 11:30 AM EST

Chris Harrison has slammed "The Bachelor" franchise as "very toxic"  in a new episode of Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick's "Trading Secrets" podcast.

Harrison, 52, stirred controversy early in 2021 after defending a former contestant accused of racially insensitive past behavior. He issued an apology but would later exit "The Bachelor" franchise as an executive producer and host.

"What I went through was tumultuous. I don't wish it on anybody," he said, according to Page Six.  "It was horrifying on a lot of levels and something that I pray to God my worst enemy never goes through.

"But, with that said, I knew I had to remove myself from what became a very toxic situation."

Harrison said problems could have been resolved between him and ABC without him having to depart. 

"But I had to remove myself from that toxic situation. And so I'm proud of that decision," he said. "I'm proud that I handled it the way I did, and I still look at [the show] as a blessing because it changed my life on so many levels."

Harrison said he was "also grateful" that he had left the franchise. 

"That's a relationship I don't need to be in anymore because it wasn't healthy," he said.

Harrison initially took a hiatus, then later officially left the show, after he came under fire after an interview in which he defended "Bachelor" contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who was accused of racially insensitive past behavior after photos emerged on social media of her attending an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal in 2018. Many said Harrison was defending racist behavior.

Harrison apologized for the controversial interview in which defended Kirkconnell against what he called the "woke police" in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Chris Harrison is speaking out about "The Bachelor" franchise, which he slammed as "very toxic" two years after his exit amid allegations of racism.
chris harrison, the bachelor, toxic
287
2024-30-01
Monday, 01 January 2024 11:30 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved