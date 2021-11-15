Chris Daughtry Mourns Stepdaughter's Sudden Death, Postpones Tour Dates

Chris Daughtry has postponed tour dates while he grieves the death of his 25-year-old stepdaughter Hannah Price, whose body was found in her Tennessee home last week.

Daughtry's band first shared news of Price's death Friday on Facebook while announcing that the weekend’s concerts had been postponed. Hours later TMZ reported that Price's boyfriend, Bobby Jolly, had been arrested the same day she was found dead. Authorities did not reveal the reason for the arrest, or whether he was regarded as a person of interest, but the outlet did note that Price's death was being treated as a homicide.

"I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken," Daughtry wrote in an Instagram post. He raised Price with his wife, Deanna Daughtry.

"I just recently lost my mother to cancer, but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately. We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it's another huge hit to our family," he continued, adding that he appreciated the condolences and messages of support. "I am now taking time [to] be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss. Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply."

Deanna also shared a tribute on Instagram.

"I love you endlessly Hannah," she captioned several photos of Price. "Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah. We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken."