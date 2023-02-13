Chris Brown on Rihanna's Pregnancy Revelation: 'Go Girl'

Chris Brown seemingly congratulated his ex, Rihanna, on her surprising pregnancy revelation at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Moments after Rihanna announced her pregnancy by revealing her baby bump during her halftime performance, Brown reacted on Instagram.

"GO GIRL," he wrote alongside a red heart and praying-hands emojis.

Brown in May also congratulated Rihanna and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, on the birth of their first child. The couple first announced news of the pregnancy via a New York photo shoot showing Rihanna's pregnant belly.

"Congratulations," Brown wrote at the time on Instagram, according to Page Six. The post was accompanied by emojis of a red heart, a pregnant woman, and praying hands.

Rihanna and Brown began dating in 2007 but two years later they split amid revelations that Brown had physically assaulted Rihanna. He later pleaded guilty to felony assault. Three years later they got back together, dating for several months before calling it quits.

Years later, Brown opened up about how things took a turn for the worse. In his documentary, "Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life," he said relationship with Rihanna fell apart after he admitted to having a sexual past with a woman who once worked for him.

He had previously denied they were romantically involved, and the confession came as a shock to Rihanna, prompting tensions.

"She hated me. After that, I tried everything. She didn't care, she just didn't trust me after that," he said, according to the Daily Mail. "From there, it just went downhill because it would be fights, it would be verbal fights, physical fights as well. Mutual sides, it is the first time I get to say anything."

He continued: "I still love Rihanna, but I'm just going to be honest — we would fight each other, she would hit me, I would hit her, but it never was OK. It was always a point to where we talk about it like, 'What the f**k are we doing?'"