Chris Brown Accused of Hitting Woman in Los Angeles

Chris Brown is under investigation for battery after allegedly hitting a woman during an argument, police have revealed.

The alleged incident took place on Friday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call about domestic violence at a home in the San Fernando Valley area, an LAPD spokesperson told Billboard Tuesday. The address is believed to be the same as Brown's

The unnamed woman told police she had gotten into an argument with Brown when he struck her, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, citing a police statement. A battery report was taken by officers but no arrests were made.

"The suspect was not at the location when the police arrived," the statement continued.

Police did not specify details, but the woman told TMZ that she was struck so hard part of her weave came out. No serious injuries were sustained, according to the report.

This is not the first time Brown has been accused of assault. In 2009, he was convicted of assaulting Rihanna during an argument they had when dating. He pleaded guilty in a settlement deal later that year.

In 2017, actress Karrueche Tran took out a five-year restraining order against him, alleging abuse. Two years later, Brown found himself in police custody with two others in Paris after a woman filed a lawsuit against Brown, alleging that she was raped multiple times by a man named Lowell Grissom Jr. while attending a party at the singer’s home, according to NME.

"The lawsuit alleges that while she was at Brown’s house, the plaintiff became the victim of horrific sexual assault, which are described in our lawsuit," Gloria Allred, one of the woman’s lawyers, said during a press conference. "This is one of the most horrific sexual assault cases that I have ever seen and our client Jane Doe has been severely traumatized by what she was forced to suffer."

Brown's attorney, Mark Geragos, insisted that his client was innocent.

"Chris didn't do anything and they know Chris didn't do anything," he told TMZ. "Other than using his name so she can have a press conference, I don't understand why he's dragged into anything."

In 2020, the woman reportedly filed a dismissal for all parties involved. It was later reported that Brown privately settled the lawsuit.

