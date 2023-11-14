Chris Appleton Files for Divorce From Lukas Gage

After six months of marriage, renowned hairstylist Chris Appleton filed for divorce from "White Lotus" and "Euphoria" actor Lukas Gage.

Appleton filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Monday, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to the petition obtained by CNN. There are no children between the couple, and they had finalized a postnuptial agreement in May, according to the documents.

The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas in April, where Kim Kardashian, a longtime client of Appleton, officiated the ceremony, and country star Shania Twain performed.

Appleton and Gage revealed their marriage in April on Instagram.

"We did it,” Appleton captioned his Instagram post while Gage captioned the same photos, "Ring finger where the rock is."

In their shared photos, Gage and Appleton were seen posing with Kardashian at the iconic wrought iron gates of Las Vegas' Little White Chapel, and another image captured Kardashian officiating the ceremony.

They additionally posted a video featuring Twain performing her hit "You're Still The One" on a stage in what appeared to be a private setting.

Gage and Appleton went public with their relationship in March, marking their debut as a couple on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair and TikTok Young Hollywood party.

Their Las Vegas wedding, along with the behind-the-scenes preparation, aired in the recent episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu, according to People. Appleton disclosed that his engagement ring, a sentimental touch from Gage, was crafted from the caviar tin they shared on their first date.

The show also featured the moment when Kardashian was asked to officiate the wedding, where she humorously quips about having been married and divorced three times.

Throughout their six-month marriage, Appleton and Gage attended numerous events together, even celebrating Appleton's 40th birthday with an extravagant yacht voyage to Turks and Caicos last summer.

They have not publicly addressed the divorce yet.