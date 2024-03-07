Amputations Advised for Frostbitten Chiefs Fans

After attending one of the coldest NFL games on record in January, some Kansas City Chiefs fans were advised to undergo amputations due to severe frostbite.

Since January, the Grossman Burn Center at Research Medical Center in Kansas City has seen a significant number of frostbite patients, with 70% now being recommended to undergo a life-altering procedure, the New York Post reported.

A number of these patients were among the fans who braved the harsh weather conditions at Arrowhead Stadium in Chiefs' 26-9 playoff win over the Miami Dolphins on Jan 13.

"The patients who had their frostbite injuries along with the Chiefs game, they are just getting to the point now we are starting to discuss their amputations that might be necessary," Dr. Megan Garcia, director of the burn center, told FOX 4 KC.

In one instance, a fan was left with red fingertips that have since turned dark blue and purple after removing gloves to set up a tent in the parking lot.

Thirty percent of patients who are being considered for amputations have been receiving treatment in hyperbaric oxygen tanks for several weeks. And while they may potentially keep their fingers and toes, they will still suffer long-lasting damage.

"It's still a lifelong process. They'll have sensitivity and pain for the rest of their lives and always will be more susceptible to frostbite in the future," Garcia said. "So we are also educating them to make sure they stay warm for the years and months to come."

The Jan. 13 game marked the fourth coldest in league history and marked the lowest temperatures at Arrowhead Stadium since it opened in 1972. Despite the freezing conditions, 70,000 fans filled the stands to witness the start of the Chiefs' journey toward a Super Bowl win.

According to KMBC.com, the Kansas City Fire Department transported 15 people from the stadium to the hospital. Seven were treated for hypothermia and three were diagnosed with frostbite.

This count doesn't include fans who sought medical assistance at the stadium or those who went hospitals after the game.