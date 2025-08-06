Cheryl Hines Announces New Memoir: Sharing the Twists and Turns I've Experienced

Actor and comedian Cheryl Hines, who is also known as the wife of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has announced her memoir, which is set to be released Nov. 11.

Hines shared the news on Instagram, promising fans that they will read all about "the twists and turns" she has experienced throughout the years.

"It's been a wild ride!" Hines added.

Hines and Kennedy Jr. celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Sunday. The pair tied the knot in August 2014 after being introduced by her "Curb Your Enthusiasm" co-star and creator, Larry David, according to Newsweek. The two first crossed paths at a ski resort in Canada, later reconnecting in Deer Valley, Utah.

Hines marked their wedding anniversary on Instagram, writing: "Happy anniversary, Bobby. We've had 11 amazing years together and I can't wait to see what the next eleven will bring. I love you."

Kennedy Jr. also penned his own message to Hines.

"Thanks for eleven years of love and laughter," he wrote on X. "You fill all my empty spaces."

Earlier this year, Hines spoke with Hello! about adjusting her life as Kennedy Jr. slid into his role as Health and Human Services Secretary. The position meant the couple would be moving between Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

"I will be there [Washington DC] a lot with him, and we'll still have our house in Los Angeles, so I will be splitting time between the two. It's a different world and I'm meeting really fascinating, inspiring people. It's an exciting time," Hines said at the time.

During the interview, Hines also opened up about her time on "Curb Your Enthusiasm," saying that she did miss it.

"It was a big part of my life and my castmates have become friends of mine over the years," she said. "We've watched each other get married and have kids, and we know each other's children, so it was hard to close that door. But now, I'm feeling an energy in my life of a new chapter."