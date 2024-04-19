'DWTS' Cheryl Burke Admits She Financially Supported Ex-Husband

Cheryl Burke is offering insight into her divorce from Matthew Lawrence, saying that you "can't buy love."

The "Dancing with the Stars" alum opened up about her highly publicized split during an appearance on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' "Amy & T.J." podcast.

"I tried to not obviously, I didn't buy my ex husband, but, like, I definitely would say I was the breadwinner," she said while reflecting on her marriage and divorce, according to People. "Like, I supported us, and I don't think it's black and white."

Burke remained in the public eye during her marriage to Lawrence thanks to her role in "Dancing with the Stars." Lawrence gained fame in the '90s with roles in "Boy Meets World," "Mrs. Doubtfire," and "Brotherly Love."

Commenting on bringing home finances, Burke added, "It's like — it made me feel good, but then it didn't necessarily make the relationship good."

Contemplating whether she wanted someone "who takes care" of her, Burke added, "I just don't know if I do."

Burke and Lawrence exchanged vows in 2019 but three years later finalized their divorce. Shortly after, Burke spoke candidly about their split while opening up about her emotional struggles during an interview with Extra.

"As far as me and how this is going, it's really, I'm not proud of it, it's a [expletive] show," she confessed.

"My emotions are constantly up and down, I'm sad every morning I wake up, I am sad every time I go to bed at night. It's really nothing to hide here as far as like divorce sucks. I don't recommend it, but at the end of the day, you know, it's not like we didn't try, and I know we gave it a good shot."

Burke and Lawrence met in 2006, when Lawrence's brother, Joey, appeared on "DWTS." They dated for several months in 2007, but things came to an end the following year.

In 2017 the pair reunited and began dating again and in 2018 they were engaged.