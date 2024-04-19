WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cheryl burke | matthew lawrence | divorce

'DWTS' Cheryl Burke Admits She Financially Supported Ex-Husband

'DWTS' Cheryl Burke Admits She Financially Supported Ex-Husband
 Cheryl Burke attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Greg Doherty/Getty)

By    |   Friday, 19 April 2024 12:59 PM EDT

Cheryl Burke is offering insight into her divorce from Matthew Lawrence, saying that you "can't buy love."

The "Dancing with the Stars" alum opened up about her highly publicized split during an appearance on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' "Amy & T.J." podcast.

"I tried to not obviously, I didn't buy my ex husband, but, like, I definitely would say I was the breadwinner," she said while reflecting on her marriage and divorce, according to People. "Like, I supported us, and I don't think it's black and white."

Burke remained in the public eye during her marriage to Lawrence thanks to her role in "Dancing with the Stars." Lawrence gained fame in the '90s with roles in "Boy Meets World," "Mrs. Doubtfire," and "Brotherly Love."

Commenting on bringing home finances, Burke added, "It's like — it made me feel good, but then it didn't necessarily make the relationship good."

Contemplating whether she wanted someone "who takes care" of her, Burke added, "I just don't know if I do."

Burke and Lawrence exchanged vows in 2019 but three years later finalized their divorce. Shortly after, Burke spoke candidly about their split while opening up about her emotional struggles during an interview with Extra.

"As far as me and how this is going, it's really, I'm not proud of it, it's a [expletive] show," she confessed.

"My emotions are constantly up and down, I'm sad every morning I wake up, I am sad every time I go to bed at night. It's really nothing to hide here as far as like divorce sucks. I don't recommend it, but at the end of the day, you know, it's not like we didn't try, and I know we gave it a good shot."

Burke and Lawrence met in 2006, when Lawrence's brother, Joey, appeared on "DWTS." They dated for several months in 2007, but things came to an end the following year.

In 2017 the pair reunited and began dating again and in 2018 they were engaged. 

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Cheryl Burke is offering insight into her divorce from Matthew Lawrence, saying that you "can't buy love."
cheryl burke, matthew lawrence, divorce
334
2024-59-19
Friday, 19 April 2024 12:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved