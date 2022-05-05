Cheryl Burke 'Not Proud' of Divorce From Matthew Lawrence

Cheryl Burke is not holding back in speaking about her divorce from Matthew Lawrence.

The pair exchanged vows in 2019 but earlier this year the "Dancing With The Stars" pro revealed that she and Lawrence were going their separate ways. Burke got candid about their divorce while opening up about her emotional struggles during an interview with Extra.

"As far as me and how this is going, it's really, I'm not proud of it, it's a s**t show," she confessed.

"My emotions are constantly up and down, I'm sad every morning I wake up, I am sad every time I go to bed at night. It's really nothing to hide here as far as like divorce sucks. I don't recommend it, but at the end of the day, you know, it's not like we didn't try, and I know we gave it a good shot."

Burke and Lawrence met in 2006, when Lawrence's brother, Joey, appeared on "DWTS." They dated for several months in 2007, but things came to an end the following year. Lawrence previously discussed their first breakup during an appearance on the "Pretty Messed Up" podcast, saying that things were strained as Burke started drinking heavily, according to the Daily Mail.

"That's kind of what happened is that after about a year and a little bit, it just kept getting worse," he said of her consumption of alcohol, according to the outlet. "It was now 4-5 in the morning she was coming home, it was just too much. And so, yeah, I ended it."

In 2017 the pair reunited and began dating again and in 2018 they were engaged. Burke stopped drinking after that, the Daily Mail noted. She announced their divorce on Instagram in February.

"I know I have always said that I'm an open book with you guys; I do strive to be, and in writing this I've realized there isn't really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending," she wrote. "I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy."