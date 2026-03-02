Cher's Son, 49, Charged With Simple Assault, Trespassing at Private School

Cher's 49-year-old son, Elijah Blue Allman, was arrested in Concord, New Hampshire, after police said he behaved belligerently inside a private boarding school with which he has no known ties.

According to Concord police, officers responded at about 7 p.m. on Feb. 27 to reports that Elijah Allman was disturbing people in the dining hall at St. Paul's School, Billboard reported.

It remains unclear why he was there, TMZ reported. He primarily resides in Southern California.

Elijah Allman was booked into the Merrimack County Jail and charged with four misdemeanors: two counts of simple assault, criminal trespass, and criminal threatening.

He was also charged with a violation-level offense of disorderly conduct, which is illegal in New Hampshire but not considered a crime.

After being charged, he was released on bail while the case proceeds through the court system. An investigation is ongoing.

Elijah Allman is the son of Cher and the late musician Gregg Allman.

The arrest follows a series of legal and personal challenges in recent years.

In 2023, Cher sought a conservatorship over her son, alleging he was "substantially unable to manage his own financial resources due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues," People reported at the time.

The petition cited concerns about distributions from a trust established by Gregg Allman.

Citing legal documents, People magazine reported that Cher expressed concern that funds from the trust "will be immediately spent on drugs."

In the same filing, Cher stated that Elijah Allman's then-wife, Marieangela King, should not serve as conservator because "their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises," according to People.

The conservatorship case was dismissed in late 2024.

In June 2025, Elijah Allman was hospitalized following an overdose at his home after authorities responded to reports of erratic behavior.

Drugs were later discovered at the residence, according to multiple reports. The incident occurred two months after King filed for divorce following 13 years of marriage.

King publicly addressed Elijah Allman's struggles in a statement shared with People in June 2025.

"While it is true that Elijah has faced personal challenges in the past, one constant has been his unwavering commitment to sobriety and his loyalty to those he loves," she said.