Cher Says Late Mother Georgia Holt 'Was in So Much Pain'

Cher is opening up about her last moments with her mother Georgia Holt, who died over the weekend at age 96.

Taking to Twitter, the pop icon revealed that her mother had been sick for a while before her condition deteriorated.

"She was in so much pain," Cher wrote, adding that Holt "finally coded" on the way to the hospital. When they arrived "the Woman Who Was MY KICK A** MOM was No long[er] Here," she concluded.

Holt's death came three months after she was hospitalized with pneumonia in September. Days later however, Cher said Holt appeared to be getting better, according to People.

The "Believe" hitmaker previously spoke about her mother's health with People, saying that she would get tested for COVID-19 "all the time" and tried to be "very careful" with Holt amid the 2020 holiday season.

"We have a little bubble that we've had all this time," she said. "We wear masks, and there's not very many of us. It's my sister, my brother-in-law, my mom, my assistant. And we stay far apart from each other."

She added: "I have to be careful too because I have asthma. ... I have different health problems."

Cher also shared some of her childhood memories with People, saying that she remembered Holt and her friends being "so beautiful," with Holt herself being an "amazing dresser." They did fight "a lot" when Cher was younger though.

"I did a couple of things like running away when I was 11," Cher told People at the time. "I hopped a train with my friends. I was just very adventurous — but never disrespectful. She wouldn't have put up with that."

Born in Arkansas in 1926 as the daughter of 13-year-old Lynda Inez Gulley and 21-year-old Roy Malloy Crouch, Holt pursued a career in acting, singing, and modeling after moving to Los Angeles, where she landed roles in film and on television including 1950's "Watch the Birdie" and "I Love Lucy," People reported.

Holt also appeared on "The Mike Douglas Show" in 1979 followed by "The Merv Griffin Show" in 1980. She later recorded her debut album, "Honky Tonk Woman," released in 2013.