Georgia Holt, Cher's Mother, Dead at 96

Cher's mother, Georgia Holt, has died at age 96.

The musician, 76, confirmed the news early Saturday morning on social media.

"Mom is gone," Cher tweeted with a sad-face emoji.

In September it was revealed that Holt had been hospitalized with pneumonia, but according to People, Cher said at the time that it appeared as if her mother was getting better. It is unclear at this point if Holt's cause of death is linked to her hospitalization.

Born in Arkansas in 1926 as the daughter of 13-year-old Lynda Inez Gulley and 21-year-old Roy Malloy Crouch, Holt pursued a career in acting, singing, and modeling after moving to Los Angeles, where she landed roles in film and on television including 1950's "Watch the Birdie" and "I Love Lucy," People reported.

Holt also appeared on "The Mike Douglas Show" in 1979 followed by "The Merv Griffin Show" in 1980. She later recorded her debut album, "Honky Tonk Woman," released in 2013.

Cher previously spoke to People about the lessons she learned from Holt.

"She never gave me and my sister [Georganne LaPiere Bartylak] advice because, truthfully, she knew we'd never take it," Cher said. "Instead, we learned about life by listening to her talk about the things she did wrong and the things she did right."

Cher admitted she was "really strong-headed" and "fought a lot" with Holt when she was younger.

"I did a couple of things like running away when I was 11," Cher told People at the time. "I hopped a train with my friends. I was just very adventurous – but never disrespectful. She wouldn't have put up with that."

Cher added that her mother always "stressed the importance of being sure that the person you are with is the person you love." Holt had been married and divorced six times, but "probably would have been married just once" if she grew up in a different time, Cher said.

"I had a little problem with her over Sonny [Bono], but that didn't take her too long to get over," Cher said. "She listened first before making a judgment, so I could always talk to her about my romances."