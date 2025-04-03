Jim Carrey Leads Tribute to Val Kilmer: Generational Talent

Jim Carrey is honoring the "grace and courage" of his "Batman Forever" costar Val Kilmer, who died of pneumonia at 65 on Tuesday.

"I'm remembering Val Kilmer today with great admiration for him as a man and as a generational talent who left us an enviable legacy of indelible acting performances," Carrey said in a statement to People of Kilmer, who famously played Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, in 1995's "Batman Forever" alongside Nicole Kidman, Chris O'Donnell, and Carrey.

"His greatest artistic achievements were rivaled only by the grace and courage with which he endured his life's most challenging moments. Wishing his family so much love," Carrey added.

Several other prominent names also paid respects to Kilmer, with their tributes flooding social media since news of his death broke.

Among them was Cher, who wrote, "Will miss u, U Were Funny, crazy, pain in the ass, GREAT FRIEND, kids[love]U, BRILLIANT as Mark Twain, BRAVE here during ur sickness."

Michael Douglas shared that it was "an honor" to work alongside Kilmer on the film "The Ghost and the Darkness" nearly 30 years ago.

"Val will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on forever in the films and performances he so brilliantly shared with us," he added.

Michelle Monaghan, who starred alongside Kilmer in the 2005 film, "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang," described the late actor as a "kind, curious, committed, rebellious and radical gent."

"I learned from one of the greats. An artist through and through. I treasured my time with you," she added.

Nicolas Cage meanwhile praised Kilmer as a "genius actor" in a statement.

"I always liked Val and am sad to hear of his passing. I thought he was a genius actor. I enjoyed working with him on 'Bad Lieutenant,' and I admired his commitment and sense of humor. He should have won the Oscar for 'The Doors,'" he said.