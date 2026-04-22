Cher Discovers Son Fathered a Child With Julie Andrews' Step-Granddaughter

Cher has reportedly begun establishing a relationship with a 15-year-old granddaughter.

This family discovery has come to light just as the singer is intensifying a legal battle over the health and financial autonomy of her son, Elijah Blue Allman.

In an interview with The Sun, Kayti Edwards, the step-granddaughter of Julie Andrews, revealed that she and Allman welcomed the child, Ever, during a brief involvement in 2010.

Edwards, who now owns a horse rescue center, stated that Allman was historically absent because "he never wanted to be a parent" and noted she only told her daughter of her father's identity last month.

The 79-year-old singer reportedly reached out last summer to verify rumors that had circulated since 2021.

"Cher got in touch with me last June and asked if it was true, so I had to confess," Edwards said. "She said she had heard something about it from Elijah back in 2021 but didn't know if it was just crazy talk. When she heard the news, she was speechless."

Since then, Cher has hosted the pair at her Malibu home. Edwards described the September visit as "lovely," noting that Cher showed the teenager concert memorabilia.

"Cher was very childlike," Edwards added. "They played in the pool, and she spoke to Ever about school and asked her about boys."

While Cher has maintained contact through holiday and birthday gifts, she is also pursuing a temporary conservatorship for Allman.

The filing alleges he is "gravely disabled" and "unable to manage his financial resources" due to "severe mental health and addiction issues," People reported.

Allman's half-brother, Devon Allman, supported the petition in a court statement, alleging Elijah Allman "is currently a danger to himself."

Edwards corroborated the need for stability, explaining she had to "shelter" her daughter from Elijah Allman's current state until he improves.

The legal urgency follows two March arrests in New Hampshire involving a disturbance at a prep school and a residential break-in.

Elijah Allman is facing a series of back-to-back court dates this week.

Following a Monday hearing in Concord, he is due in court today, April 22, for the Windham break-in case.

A hearing regarding the conservatorship is set for Friday, April 24.

"He needs to get back to being the guy I once knew, and Cher agrees," Edwards said. "We need to get him better."