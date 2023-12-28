Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman

Music icon Cher filed for a conservatorship of her son Elijah Blue Allman amid concerns that he is "substantially unable to manage his financial resources" due to addiction and mental health struggles, according to reports.

Citing legal documents, People magazine revealed that Cher, 77, requested to become the exclusive conservator of Allman's estate, citing his "severe mental health and substance abuse issues" as damaging to his ability to manage assets.

In the filing submitted to Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, Cher reportedly shared concerns about Allman, 47, using funds from a trust established by his late father, musician Gregg Allman, stating it "will be immediately spent on drugs."

"Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from the Trust, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, [Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah's life at risk," the filing reportedly reads.

Further, in the filing, Cher reportedly states that Elijah Blue Allman's estranged wife Marie Angela King can't be his conservator because "their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises."

King married Elijah Allman in 2013. He filed for divorce in November 2021.

In a divorce court document revealed three months ago, King alleged that Cher arranged for four people to abduct Elijah Allman in November from a New York hotel because they were trying to "reconcile" their marriage.

"After spending these 12 days together in NY… four people came to our hotel room and removed [Elijah Allman] from our room," King wrote in a declaration signed Dec. 4, 2022, according to the Independent, adding that she was "told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by [Elijah Allman's] mother."

Addressing the claim to People, Cher said the "rumor is not true" but declined to elaborate.