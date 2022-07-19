Chelsea Handler, Jo Koy Split After Less Than a Year Together

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy split after less than a year together.

Fans were excited when the pair, who have been friends for 15 years, revealed they were in a relationship, but Handler on Monday revealed that they had gone their separate ways.

"It is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now," Handler, 47, wrote via Instagram. Her post was accompanied by a video that the comedian planned to post for the pair’s upcoming one-year anniversary.

"I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us," she continued. "How much it still means. And how much I now believe in love for each of us."

Handler went on to write an open letter to Koy, 45, saying how he had changed her "life forever."

"You blew my creativity open, my lust for working hard again, being on the road again, and you reminded me who I was and always have been, and my feet have never been more firmly planted on the ground," she wrote.

"This is not an ending. It’s another beginning, and it’s a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun," Handler added, urging fans to "root for the both of us" because "you never know what life will bring."

Handler and Koy began dating in September 2021. Handler confirmed their relationship status at the time in an Instagram post that featured photos of the couple hugging and kissing.

"He’s on tour, I’m on tour, sometimes we tour together," she captioned the images.

Days prior, Handler had admitted on Instagram that she was "finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is," adding that "There is hope for everyone!"