Charlie Sheen Apologizes to Dax Shepard 20 Years After Insult

Charlie Sheen has apologized to fellow actor Dax Shepard for an incident that occurred two decades ago.

Sheen, 60, joined the Oct. 6 episode of Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast and revealed his lingering regret.

"There's something I've been carrying around," Sheen said. "I was a [expletive] to you one night. Not cool."

Shepard, 50, was surprised, replying, "Tell me, because it's so bizarre. I don't remember that."

Sheen recounted that the incident took place around Halloween when they were discussing the challenges of celebrating the holiday with small children.

"We were sharing how Halloween with super tiny children is not fun. It's just not," Sheen said. "I mean, it is, and it isn't. It's fun for the photo on the fridge later. I was kind of in a pissy mood in my share, and I was bitching about Halloween and just zero gratitude about anything."

According to Sheen, Shepard had described a more enjoyable experience that year, which prompted Sheen's remark.

"He was like, 'Yeah, no, we had a great time. Went to a couple of parties this time,' and you were like giving the fun version of Halloween," Sheen said. "In the middle, I said, 'Try it with [expletive] kids, dude.' And it was so inappropriate and unnecessary and uncalled for. So 20 years later, apologies."

Shepard accepted the apology.

"No problem," he said. "There's a lot of people I've made amends to. Thank God I did. And they were really hurt and that repair had to happen. More often than not, I've called people and said, 'You know, I did this, and I did that.' And they're like, 'I didn't give a [expletive].' But I'm living with this notion that this person [expletive] hates me over it, and they felt betrayed by it."

Shepard went on to say that the process of making amends often reveals that the guilt people carry lives mostly in their own minds.

"You've built up a lot of it in your mind — that isn't really there. It's just you're holding it. They weren't," he said.

Last month, during an appearance on "60 Minutes," Sheen raised eyebrows when he spoke candidly about how a Mexican drug cartel once cut him off from supplies during the height of his addiction, believing he was trafficking rather than using the drugs.

The interview, conducted by journalist Amelia Adams, is part of the publicity campaign for his memoir "The Book of Sheen" and a Netflix documentary titled "aka Charlie Sheen."

Adams appeared stunned when Sheen revealed that dealers had refused to sell to him. "The cartel cut you off?" she asked.

"They did," Sheen replied. "They had never seen someone acquiring that kind of weight, you know, and so the only other people that they were delivering that kind of weight to were dealers, and they thought I was dealing on the side."