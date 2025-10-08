WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: charlie kirk | jonathan cain | journey | turning point usa | tyler robinson | christian

Journey Keyboardist Honors Charlie Kirk With Song

By    |   Wednesday, 08 October 2025 03:59 PM EDT

Journey keyboardist and guitarist Jonathan Cain is honoring the legacy of conservative leader Charlie Kirk with a new solo single titled "No One Else."

The song, reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, serves as a tribute to Kirk, who was shot and killed on Sept. 10 during a campus speaking engagement in Utah.

Cain shared a preview of the track on Instagram, describing it as an homage to the late Turning Point USA co-founder.

He wrote, "A voice that inspired a generation. A legacy that will never fade."

"'No One Else' — written in honor of Charlie Kirk— drops soon. Get ready to feel every word."

In an interview on the Christian podcast "Strang Report," where he premiered the full song, Cain explained that he wanted to honor Kirk's "movement" and "what I believe he stood for."

He emphasized Kirk's commitment to "righteousness, truth and the gospel," drawing a comparison to the influential evangelist Billy Graham.

Cain remarked, "Not since Billy Graham has anybody rocked the world like Charlie, when it comes to just pure amount of how many schools he went to and how ferocious … he was."

Cain further noted that the title "No One Else" reflects how many of Kirk's supporters described him after his death.

"We need an appreciation song for what he did," he said, adding, "'No One Else' — no one else could wear the mantle."

"The calling on his life was so strong. God used him in such a powerful, powerful way."

Cain expressed admiration for Kirk's courage and dedication to engaging with young people on important societal issues.

While there is no publicly available information indicating that Cain and Kirk had a personal relationship or had met in person, Cain's tribute underscores the profound impact Kirk had on him and many others.

The song's release coincides with efforts by Turning Point USA to continue its mission following Kirk's murder. The organization has announced that its fall campus tour will proceed as planned, featuring actor and comedian Rob Schneider and Christian author Frank Turek.

Tyler James Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of fatally shooting Kirk, is facing the death penalty if convicted of the felonies with which he is charged.

Robinson has not yet entered a plea, and his legal team has requested additional time to review evidence before proceeding to the next court hearing.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


