'Sopranos,' 'Wire' Actor Charley Scalies Dies at 84

Actor Charley Scalies, best known for his roles in iconic HBO dramas "The Wire" and "The Sopranos," died Thursday at 84 after a battle with Alzheimer's, according to an online obituary.

"Professionally, Charley Scalies was an American actor and former business executive whose life reflected a rich blend of professional achievement, creative passion, and a true joy for life," the obituary read. "His favorite audience was always seated around the dinner table."

Scalies, born on July 19, 1940, was raised in South Philadelphia, living above a pool hall managed by his father, where he amused patrons with impressions and jokes as a child, the online obituary noted.

He remained in Philadelphia for college, attending St. Joseph's, and went on to work in precision manufacturing before launching his own consulting business.

In the early 1990s, he rekindled his lifelong passion for acting.

Scalies had a recurring role in Season 2 of "The Wire," portraying Horseface, a Baltimore dockworker and member of IBS Local 1514, who stayed loyal to his boss, Frank Sobotka, even after going to prison," Variety reported. Scalies appeared in all 12 episodes.

In "The Sopranos," Scalies played the role of Coach Molinaro in the Season 5 episode "The Test Dream." His character appears in Tony's dream, angrily criticizing him for ruining his life by choosing a life of crime.

Additional television credits for Scalies include "Homicide: Life on the Street," "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU" and "Cold Case." On the film side, he appeared in "12 Monkeys," "Liberty Heights," "Jersey Girl," and "Two Bits."

Scalies also performed in several theater productions with the St. Francis Players in Springfield, Pennsylvania, appearing in shows such as "Guys and Dolls," "Chicago," and "The Wizard of Oz."

Scalies also explored screenwriting, writing a script called "It Takes Balls," which drew inspiration from his father's pool hall in Philadelphia. The story follows a character named Tressa and focuses on themes of resilience and inner strength.