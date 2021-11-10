Manson Follower Van Houten Recommended for Parole for Fifth Time

A California parole board has for the fifth time recommended that Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, who was the youngest of the cult following to take part in one of the nation's most notorious killings, be released from prison.

Van Houten is serving a life sentence for her involvement in the 1969 killings of Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary a day after other so-called "Manson family" members murdered pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four others in 1969.

During the penalty phase of her trial, she confessed to joining in stabbing Rosemary after she was dead. She was portrayed by her defense lawyers as the youngest and least culpable of those convicted with Manson, a young woman from a good family who had been a homecoming princess and showed promise until she became involved with drugs and was recruited into Manson's murderous cult.

Tuesday’s two-person panel’s recommendation was headed for the desk of Gov. Gavin Newsom, who vetoed Van Houten’s release twice, stating that she "poses an unreasonable danger to society."

"While I commend Ms. Van Houten for her efforts at rehabilitation and acknowledge her youth at the time of the crimes, I am concerned about her role in these killings and her potential for future violence," Newsom said at the time, according to The Hill. "Ms. Van Houten was an eager participant in the killing of the LaBiancas and played a significant role."

Newsom added that the "gruesome crimes perpetrated by Ms. Van Houten and other Manson Family members in an attempt to incite social chaos continue to inspire fear to this day," the Associated Press reported.

According to her lawyer, Newsom's last rejection is being reviewed by two courts.

"I predict he will reverse this grant as well," attorney Rich Pfeiffer told the Post.