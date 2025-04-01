WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: chappell roan | children | backlash

Chappell Roan Slammed For Saying Her Friends With Children 'Are in Hell'

Tuesday, 01 April 2025 10:44 AM EDT

Pop singer Chappell Roan is facing backlash after saying that all her friends with children "are in hell."

The 27-year-old singer, whose real name is Kayleigh Amstutz, made the remarks during an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast with Alex Cooper while discussing returning to her hometown and seeing her friends married with regular jobs and children.

"I don’t know when that’s gonna happen for me. Like, I don’t know when that is realistic," she said, according to the Daily Wire.

"Do you want that?" Cooper asked.

"Like get married and … yeah, I don’t know," Amstutz replied. "Part of me is like, is it even gonna be legal to marry, like, my wife one day, you know? I don’t know."

Children, the Grammy-winning artist said, were a different story.

"All my friends who have kids are in hell," Amstutz continued.

"I don’t know anyone — I actually don’t know anyone who’s like, happy and has children at this age," she said, using children under the ages of five as an example.

"I literally have not met anyone who’s happy, anyone who has like light in their eyes, anyone who has slept," she said.

Her comments sparked outrage among fans, with older women saying it "was not an accurate or healthy message to peddle, particularly when the birth rate is down," according to the Daily Mail.

"Chappell Roan going on 'Call Her Daddy' saying none of her friends with kids are happy, is a prime example of why you cannot just vent to anyone," one critic said, according to the outlet.

"I guarantee she has this perspective because a few of her mum's friends are going through it - may a friendship like that never ever find me," another said.

"May the friendship of narcissistic childless women with no sense of loyalty ever find me," a third said while another critic added, "This is why you only vent about parenting to other mum friends who get it."

Another critic slammed Amstutzas as "so out of touch and disappointing."

"We need to celebrate motherhood," they added.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


