'General Hospital' Star Chad Duell to Exit the Show After 14 Years

"General Hospital" star Chad Duell has announced that he will exit the show after 14 years.

The actor, who famously played Michael Corinthos on the long-running ABC soap, shared the news Saturday on social media.

"After many incredible years with General Hospital, I've decided to step away from the show," Duell wrote. "This wasn't an easy decision for me, but it feels like the right time in my life. I'm beyond grateful to Frank Valentini, the cast, crew and everyone behind the scenes who have been like family to me throughout this amazing journey."

Duell's character was the adopted son of mob boss Sonny Corinthos (played by Maurice Benard) in "General Hospital."

"To all the fans: thank you from the bottom of my heart for your unwavering support and for letting Michael Corinthos be a part of your lives," Duell continued. "Your love and encouragement has meant the world to me."

Concluding his message, Duell wrote: "This isn't a goodbye — it's a see you later."

Valentini, the executie producer of "General Hospital," confirmed the "sad" news in a social media post.

"I have loved working with Chad over the years and wish him nothing but the best. He is a terrific actor and will be missed by everyone at #GH," Valentini wrote.

In a follow-up post, he added: "There are no plans to recast his role at this time, but you never know in daytime. I can promise a great story for Michael and his family when Chad exits in the new year."

Duell has portrayed Corinthos since 2010, when he replaced Drew Garrett. In 2015, Duell won a Daytime Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series.

In October, actor Robert Adamson took over playing Corinthos for an episode. He also plated Corinthos in 2022 due to scheduling conflicts for Duell.