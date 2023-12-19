Sister: Céline Dion 'Doesn't Have Control' of Muscles

Céline Dion's sister said the singer "doesn't have control over her muscles" as she battles stiff person syndrome, a rare autoimmune disease.

Claudette Dion, in an interview with local Canadian media, said that while Céline Dion "works hard" to fight the illness, the future of her singing career was uncertain.

"In our dreams and in hers, the idea is to return to the stage. In what state? I do not know," Claudette Dion said, according to The Guardian.

Céline Dion revealed her diagnosis in December 2022 after several concert cancellations that ultimately led her to end her "Courage" world tour, with her last performance coming in March 2020.

"As you know, I've always been an open book and I wasn't ready to say anything before, but I'm ready now," she said in a video posted on social media when announcing her diagnosis.

She noted that while doctors had finally found the cause of her health issues, the disorder still had a significant impact on her daily life and her ability to perform.

"While we're still learning about this rare condition. We now know this is what's been causing all of the spasms that I've been having," she said. "Unfortunately these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk, and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

In August, Claudette Dion revealed in an interview with Le Journal de Montreal that their sister Linda had moved into Céline Dion's home to help with care.

"When I call her and she's busy, I speak to my sister Linda, who lives with her and tells me that she's working hard. She's listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible," Claudette Dion said, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Céline Dion and her doctors have not yet found a medication that is completely effective.

"I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and top of her game. At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It's important to listen to it," Claudette Dion added of Céline Dion's decision to step away from performing.

"It's innate to her. She's disciplined in every area of her life. We can't find any medicine that works, but having hope is important."