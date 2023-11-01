Celine Dion Makes First Public Appearance in Over 3 Years

Celine Dion made her first public appearance in nearly four years amid her battle with Stiff person syndrome.

The singer, 55, was seen with her son René-Charles, 22, and 13-year-old twins, Eddy and Nelson, attending the NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday night between the Vegas Golden Knights and her hometown team, the Montreal Canadiens, according to Page Six.

After the game Dion visited the Montreal Canadiens’ locker room and spoke with team members, making her way around to shake their hands, the outlet noted.

Dion revealed her diagnosis in December 2022 following several concert cancellations that ultimately led her to end her "Courage" world tour, with her last performance dating back to March 2020.

"As you know, I've always been an open book and I wasn't ready to say anything before, but I'm ready now," she said in a video posted on social media upon announcing her diagnosis.

Dion noted that while doctors had finally found the root cause of her health issues, the disorder still had a significant impact on her daily life and her ability to perform.

"While we're still learning about this rare condition. We now know this is what's been causing all of the spasms that I've been having," she explained. "Unfortunately these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk, and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

In August, her sister Claudette revealed in an interview with Le Journal de Montreal that their sister Linda had moved into Dion's home to help care for her.

"When I call her and she's busy, I speak to my sister Linda, who lives with her and tells me that she's working hard. She's listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible," Claudette said, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Although Dion is working hard to fight her rare neurological disorder, she and her doctors have not yet found a medication that is completely effective.

"I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and top of her game. At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It's important to listen to it," Claudette added of Dion's decision to step away from performing.

"It's innate to her. She's disciplined in every area of her life. We can't find any medicine that works, but having hope is important."