Cate Blanchett Knocks Cancel Culture

Cate Blanchett shared her views on cancel culture, saying it's necessary to have a "healthy critique" of historical works of art, regardless of the artist.

The actor made her remarks during an interview with The Times.

"If you don't read older books that are slightly offensive because of what they say in a historical context, then you will never grapple with the minds of the time [and] we are destined to repeat that stuff," she said, according to CNN.

"Look at Picasso. You can only imagine what went on in, outside and around his studio," Blanchett added. "But do you look at Guernica and say that is one of the greatest works of art ever? Yes, it's a fact. It's important to have a healthy critique."

Blanchett has been nominated for an Oscar for her performance as a female composer/conductor accused of sexual abuse in the film "Tár." The film, Blanchett said in the interview, used cancel culture as a plot device to tackle "existential" issues.

"Tár" has faced its share of criticism. Many have condemned it as "anti-woman." Leading the backlash is real-life conductor Marin Alsop, who is believed to have inspired Blanchett's character in the film.

In an interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times newspaper, Alsop admitted she was initially concerned there was truth that the film was based on her.

"So many superficial aspects of ‘Tár' seemed to align with my own personal life," she said, according to Variety. "But once I saw it I was no longer concerned, I was offended: I was offended as a woman, I was offended as a conductor, I was offended as a lesbian."

During an appearance on BBC Radio 4, Blanchett said Aslop is "entitled to her opinion" but added that "Tár" is about power and not gender.

"It's a meditation on power and power is genderless," she said.