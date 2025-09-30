Cat Stevens 'Really Upset' Postponing North American Tour Due to Visa Issues

Singer-songwriter Cat Stevens, who now goes by the name Yusuf Islam, has postponed his planned North American book tour after experiencing delays in securing visa approvals.

The artist confirmed Monday that his "Cat on the Road to Findout" tour, scheduled for October, will not proceed as planned.

"Sadly, my 'Cat on the Road to Findout' Book Tour in the U.S. looks like it won't go ahead as scheduled in October," Stevens said in a statement on Instagram. "Waiting months for visa approvals, we held out as long as we could. However, at this point, the production logistics necessary for my show cannot be arranged in time."

"I am really upset! Not least for my fans who have bought tickets and made travel plans to see me perform."

Stevens added that the tour could be rescheduled if approvals are ultimately granted.

"North American audiences may still get a chance to see the tour if visa approvals eventually come through," he wrote. "Those dates would be some time away because of other travel tour plans but, hopefully, fans will be able to hop on the Peace Train route at some time in the future. Meanwhile, tour delays should not affect the book, which you'll still be able to enjoy … the obvious benefit of it being — books don't need visas!"

The artist did not specify the cause of the visa delays.

The "Cat on the Road to Findout" book tour was first announced in May. It was promoted as an event combining discussions about Stevens' memoir with acoustic performances of selected songs, The Guardian reported. The tour launched in the U.K. earlier this month and included several stops there throughout September.

Stevens' autobiography, due for release in the U.K. on Oct. 2, recounts his career beginnings in the 1960s, several near-death experiences, and his decision in the late 1970s to leave the music industry after converting to Islam, USA Today reported. He later returned to recording and touring in the 2000s and performed a six-city North American tour in 2014.

The memoir also details his choice to step away from music for two decades to focus on his faith and activism, a decision that surprised many of his fans at the time.

No new dates for the postponed North American tour have been announced.