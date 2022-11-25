Flossie, the World's Oldest Living Cat, Is Nearly 27 Years Old

A British cat named Flossie has been pronounced the world's oldest living cat by the Guinness Book of World Records shortly before her 27th birthday.

The black and brown cat received the title Wednesday — a remarkable feat for the furry feline and her current owner, Vicki Green.

"I knew from the start that Flossie was a special cat, but I didn't imagine I'd share my home with a world record holder," Green said, according to the Guinness Book of World Records website. "She's so affectionate and playful, especially sweet when you remember how old she is."

Despite her old age (approximately 120 years old in human years), Flossie is reportedly in good health. She does have poor eyesight and is deaf, but is quick to adapt to her surroundings, noted Green.

"We were flabbergasted when we saw that Flossie's vet records showed her to be 27 years old," said Cats Protection's branch coordinator Naomi Rosling.

Earlier this year, the U.K.'s leading cat welfare charity united Green with Flossie, who was in need of a new home. She was born into a colony of cats near the Merseyside hospital, but in December 1995, along with several other few-month-old kittens, were adopted by some of the employees who worked there.

For 10 years, Flossie lived with her original owner and, after the owner's death, was welcomed into her sister's home, where she lived for 14 years. After her second owner died, the then 24-year-old cat found herself being cared for by the previous owner's brother, until he made the decision to entrust his cat to volunteers at Cats Protection's Tunbridge Wells, Crowborough and District Branch.

"He sought our help when it was in Flossie's best interests," Rosling said. "Responsible cat ownership is when someone thinks about an animal's needs above their feelings."

Through the organization, Green met Flossie, and it was love at first sight.

"I've always wanted to give older cats a comfortable later life," she said with the hopes that her story would inspire others to do the same.

"Cats Protection has a lot of mature cats in need of a home and they don’t need to be high maintenance," she continued. "All they want is a cuddle and somewhere warm to sleep. I’m glad that Cats Protection matched me with Flossie; adopting her has been rewarding for us both."