Casey Wilson: Working With Tim Allen Dreadful

Casey Wilson called out Tim Allen, saying that her experience filming with him was "the truly single worst experience I've ever had with a co-star ever."

Wilson, who starred alongside Allen in the pilot episode of his Disney+ series "The Santa Clauses" in November 2022, made the remarks on a recent episode of her "B***h Sesh" podcast.

"Tim Allen was such a b***h. It was the truly single worst experience I've ever had with a co-star ever," Wilson said, according to Variety, before describing a scene she did with the actor.

"It's just me and Tim Allen and I'm supposed to throw things at him," Wilson said. "I think he's a burglar. So he's coming down the chimney, obviously, as Santa, and I am woken up thinking there's an intruder, basically like a home invasion scene.

"So I'm throwing things at him. [He] goes over to the producer who is standing four feet from me and goes, and I hear him, he goes, 'You gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines.' The producer turns to me with horror on his face and has to walk one foot to me and he goes, 'Um, Tim would ask that you stop stepping on his lines.'"

Wilson noted that "everybody was walking on eggshells" around Allen on the set, adding that "people just looked frantic."

"When he was done, he was so f****** rude. Never made eye contact, never said anything. It was so uncomfortable," she said.

After completing one scene, Wilson recalled Allen swiftly leaving without informing any fellow cast members or crew.

"It's the end, and Tim Allen goes, 'Leaving!,' takes his Santa cape, picks it up and drops it on the floor and walks out," Wilson said. "And they hustle in his stand-in; lovely man, who was much nicer to act against. People are scurrying to pick up his velvet Santa coat.

"He's a b***h. And this is the best … I will not say who said this. This was someone that I do not know, perhaps in the crew. [He or she] breezes past me and just goes, 'You're seeing him on a good day.'"