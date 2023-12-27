Casey Kramer, Actor and Daughter of Stanley Kramer, Dead at 67

Actor Casey Kramer, also known as the daughter of late director Stanley Kramer, has died at age 67.

Casey Kramer's sister, Kat Kramer confirmed that the star died Sunday at her Chicago home of natural causes, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

Casey Kramer, a longstanding member of The Actors Studio, made her big screen debut in 1979's "The Runner Stumbles," which starred Dick Van Dyke and was directed by her father.

Continuing her career, she went on to appear on television in various notable shows, including "Falcon Crest," "Criminal Minds," "The Young and the Restless," "Dexter," "Southland," "Behind the Candelabra," "Transparent," and "Baskets." She also appeared in recent films such as "Mississippi Requiem" (2018) and "Darkness in Tenement 45" (2020).

Kramer received the 2015 Winner Claw Award at the Terror Film Festival for her work in "Little Old Cat Lady from Rancho Cucamonga," according to the Daily Mail. Additionally, she garnered nominations for her acting in the Madrid International Film Festival, particularly for her role in "Owen," as a nominee for Best Lead Actress in a Short Film.

Kramer was also an active member of the Los Angeles theater scene and showcased her acting talent in stage productions, notably starring alongside Deanne Bray in a performance of "My Sister In This House" at Deaf West Theatre.

Kramer, born in Los Angeles on Dec. 28, 1955, was the daughter of the late Anne Pearce, a writer and film executive who was Stanley's second wife. Their marriage lasted from 1950 until their divorce in 1963.

Stanley Kramer gained prominence as a director, helming renowned films like "Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner," "Judgment at Nuremberg," "Ship of Fools," "The Defiant Ones," and "It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World."

Further, he worked as a producer for films including "Death of a Salesman," "Cyrano de Bergerac," "The Caine Mutiny," and "High Noon."