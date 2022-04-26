Inconceivable! 'Princess Bride' Star Cary Elwes Bitten by Rattlesnake, Recovering Well

"The Princess Bride" star Cary Elwes had to be hospitalized after he was bitten by a rattlesnake, he said Monday.

Taking to Instagram, the actor joked that he had not been attacked by "Rodents of Unusual Size," a reference to giant rat-like creatures in the 1987 film, but a snake.

"Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake. Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for their great care," he wrote. "Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks."

His post was accompanied by a photo of his injured finger, which was swollen and appeared black and blue.

TMZ reported that Elwes was working in his yard when he was bitten by the rattlesnake and had to be airlifted to the hospital. The Los Angeles County Fire department confirmed to CBS Los Angeles that there was a report of a snake bite and that paramedics responded Saturday at a Malibu home. The person, who was not identified to the outlet, had to be airlifted to a nearby medical facility.

In an Instagram post last week on Instagram, Elwes, who has been cast in Zack Snyder's "Rebel Moon," revealed that production for the film had begun. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Elwes will be playing the king of the galactic empire. He will appear alongside Corey Stoll, Michiel Huisman, and Alfonso Herrera, whose roles are unknown. They join a cast that includes Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Rupert Friend, Stuart Martin, and Sofia Boutella in the lead role.

The plot, according to The Hollywood Reporter, tells the story of a "peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Belisarius. Desperate, the colonists dispatch a young woman (Boutella) with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand."