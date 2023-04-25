Late Carrie Fisher to Receive Walk of Fame Star

Carrie Fisher is set to receive a posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will unveil Fisher's star near the El Capitan Theatre on May 4, which marks "Star Wars" day, according to the Independent.

"Fans will be over the moon to know that their favorite movie princess, Carrie Fisher will be honored with her star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame! Carrie will join her Star Wars co-stars and fellow Walk of Famers Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on this historic sidewalk," said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"I am happy to add that her star is just a few feet away from the star of Mark Hamill and across the street from the star of her legendary mother Debbie Reynolds!"

Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd will be accepting the star on her mother's behalf.

Hamill, who starred alongside Fisher as Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" franchise, celebrated the honor on Twitter, saying it was "Long overdue & so well-deserved."

Back in 2019, Hamill called for former President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to be replaced by one for Fisher instead. Taking to Twitter, Hamill posted a story by The Hill about the West Hollywood City Council voting to urge the Los Angeles City Council and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove Trump's star.

"Good riddance! (and I know just who should replace him....) #AStarForCarrie," he wrote at the time.

Fisher, who died at age 60 on Dec. 27, 2016, after suffering a heart attack, made her feature film debut opposite Warren Beatty in the 1975 hit "Shampoo." She also appeared in "Austin Powers," ''The Blues Brothers," ''Charlie's Angels," ''Hannah and Her Sisters," ''Scream 3," and "When Harry Met Sally."

But Fisher is best remembered as Princess Leia in the original "Star Wars" in 1977. She reprised the role in Episode VII of the series, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in 2015, and her digitally rendered image appears in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.