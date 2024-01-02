'The Color Purple' Actor Injured in Hit-and-Run

Actor and stunt person Carrie Bernans, known for her work on "The Color Purple," "The Black Panther," and "Luke Cage," was injured in a hit-and-run in New York City.

The incident took place on New Year's Eve and resulted in several other people being injured.

"Please keep Carrie in your thoughts and prayers," Bernans' mother, Patricia Lee, wrote on social media. "She's in so much pain but healing."

Lee said a "traumatic incident" occurred after a man in his early 40s, who was "trying to escape a hit-and-run," drove into "multiple cars before hitting a food stand" near where Bernans and a friend were walking.

Lee described how Bernans was knocked unconscious and pinned under the food stand.

"She was under it unaware of what was happening," Lee said, adding that her daughter sustained broken bones, fractures, and chipped teeth.

Nine people, including two police officers, were injured in the incident, Lee said, noting that the driver was arrested shortly after.

"Amidst the chaos of the New Year's incident, she's holding onto an immense sense of gratitude for life itself," Lee said of her daughter.

"This setback hasn't deterred her belief that something remarkable is still being crafted by God. Despite the injuries sustained in the collision caused by a hit-and-run in NYC, she's filled with hope and faith in the unfolding of a beautiful new chapter. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers as she navigate this path toward recovery and new beginnings."

The hit-and-run came several months after Bernans welcomed her son. She announced his birth on Instagram in May.

"And all of a sudden, when I held you, life made sense," she captioned a photo of herself in a hospital bed cradling her newborn in her arms.

"I understood the journey of the birthing process in a whole new light from every dream I ever had to carrying the biggest gift thus far, you, from conception to birth. Now I embark on an adventure of a lifetime which my greatest blessing, my sonshine who calls me mommy."