Carrie Anne Fleming, 'Supernatural' and 'iZombie' Actor, Dies at 51

Carrie Anne Fleming, who appeared in the TV series "Supernatural" and "iZombie," has died at 51.

Fleming's representative told People in a statement that the actor died in Canada on Feb. 26 following a breast cancer diagnosis. The news has just emerged now.

"She died peacefully with her loved ones by her side," her representative said. "It was a great privilege to have known Carrie.

"She was a beautiful soul, inspiring, and above all, kind. She will be greatly missed."

Fleming built a career spanning roughly three decades, with much of her work concentrated in science fiction and supernatural genres.

She was widely recognized for her recurring role as Karen Singer on The CW's "Supernatural," where she portrayed the wife of Bobby Singer, played by Jim Beaver.

She also appeared across all five seasons of "iZombie" as Candy Baker, part of the ensemble in the Rose McIver-led series, Deadline reported.

Her TV credits extended to a variety of other series, including "Smallville," "The L Word," "The 4400," "unREAL," and "Supergirl."

In addition to television, Fleming accumulated numerous film roles, appearing in projects such as "Good Luck Chuck," "Married Life," "That Burning Feeling," and "Rememory."

Other film credits include "14 Hours," "Edison," "In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale," "Crossroads: A Story of Forgiveness," "The Christmas Consultant," "Like Sunday, Like Rain," "Along Came a Nanny," and "Heart of Clay."

Earlier in her career, Fleming had smaller roles, including an uncredited appearance in the Adam Sandler film "Happy Gilmore" and a part in the TV movie "Viper."

She also took on more distinctive roles, such as portraying the title character in the 2005 "Masters of Horror" episode "Jenifer," which featured a woman with a facial deformity.

Born on Aug. 16, 1974, in Digby, Nova Scotia, Fleming was raised in British Columbia, where she attended Mount Douglas Senior Secondary in Victoria.

She pursued performing arts training at the Kaleidoscope Theatre and studied dance at Kidco Theatre Dance Company.

After completing her education, she turned to modeling to help support her family before transitioning into acting.

Beyond screen work, Fleming was active in the British Columbia theater community. Her stage credits included productions of "Romeo and Juliet," "Fame," and "Steel Magnolias."

Colleagues who worked with Fleming remembered her for her warmth and professionalism.

Beaver, who worked closely with Fleming on "Supernatural," shared his remembrance in a Facebook post, recalling their first meeting and personal connection.

He noted that they "met cute" on set and bonded over similarities in their family lives, including daughters with the same names spelled slightly differently.

"She was a powerhouse of vitality and goodwill and amazingly good nature, with a rapturous laugh and an utterly adorable personality that didn't seem to have an off switch," he wrote.