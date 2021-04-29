Did Carrie Ann Inaba Quit 'The Talk' Over Tensions With Co-Hosts?

Earlier this week Carrie Ann Inaba announced she will be taking a break from co-hosting "The Talk" to focus on her health but according to reports, she may actually quit the show due to tensions with her co-hosts following Sharon Osbourne's exit.

On Monday Inaba said on Instagram that she would "take a leave of absence" from "The Talk" to focus on her "wellbeing." The co-host had been notably absent for several days from the show after its return following an extended hiatus due to an onscreen heated debate between Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood.

The ordeal reportedly caused stress for Inaba, whose multiple autoimmune conditions flared up as a result. It was alleged that she had taken a few days off because she was not feeling well but according to a report by The Sun last week, Inaba has been clashing with Underwood and is "ready to quit" the show.

"Carrie Ann and Sheryl do not like each other,” the source said. “They have faked it on air, but Sheryl has a hot and cold energy, and made Carrie Ann's job very difficult."

The source spoke out before Inaba announced her leave of absence this week in an Instagram video. Underwood also revealed Inaba's temporary break on Monday's episode of "The Talk."

"Before we get started today, we'd like to let you all know at home, Carrie Ann is taking a leave of absence from the show to focus on her wellbeing," Underwood said, according to People. "She appreciates the support from all of her fans and her family right here at 'The Talk.' Carrie Ann, we miss you and we look forward to having you back with us soon."

However, The Sun's source said there has been a struggle for power taking place behind the scenes since Osbourne left, which has had Inaba reconsidering her options.

"Now that Sheryl has seized power of the show, the thought of being there makes her physically sick," the insider said. "She is a smart businesswoman and believes that her role is being diminished right in front of her eyes."

News of Inaba's break, whether permanent or not, comes amid reports that "The Talk" has suffered a massive plunge in ratings. According to The Soap Opera Network, ratings for the show during the week of April 12 to 16 fell to No. 13, which is the last place on the list. However, the outlet noted that "The Talk" had sustained this spot suggesting that ratings had declined prior to Osbourne's departure.

Related Stories: