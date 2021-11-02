Carole Baskin Sues Netflix Over 'Tiger King 2' Footage

Carole Baskin is suing Netflix for using unauthorized footage of her in the upcoming "Tiger King" sequel and seeking to take the case in front of a jury while also requesting that all footage of her be taken down in the meantime, according to reports.

Carole and her husband Howard were approached by the streamer and production company Royal Goode Productions to be involved in the project after the initial documentary wrapped up, but they declined, according to court documents filed in federal court on Monday and obtained by People.

"Carole Baskin's response was clear and unequivocal: 'No. And lose my number,'" the complaint reads.

Despite this, footage captured during filming for the first "Tiger King" documentary that "prominently depicts Baskin as a central element of the sequel" was used in a trailer for the upcoming show. Carole and her husband had both signed forms prior to filming that state that footage from the original "Tiger King" would only be used for the initial documentary, the complaint states, according to People. Including the footage anywhere else would violate the release forms.

Carole and Howard are suing Netflix and Royal Goode Productions because the companies "do not have the right to use any video or audio taken of us during their filming for 'Tiger King, Murder, Mayhem and Madness,'" Howard wrote in a statement to People, further adding that they were "shocked" to see the footage used in the “Tiger King 2” trailer released last month.

"While we cannot stop Netflix and Royal Goode Productions from producing low-brow, salacious and sensational programming, we do believe that we have the right to control footage filmed of us under false pretenses," the statement concluded. "We like to believe that most Americans will agree that we should be entitled to protect our reputations in this manner and hold entertainment giants to their word."

On Monday, a federal judge ruled against the couple's request for a temporary restraining order, however, according to Deadline.

"While the Court understands the Baskins’ frustration, it does not appear that inclusion of Defendants’ footage of the Baskins will cause any immediate harm that cannot be compensated with monetary damages,” said Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington in an order. "Importantly, the Court merely finds that the Baskins are not entitled to the extraordinary remedy of a temporary restraining order, which would be entered before Defendants have had an adequate opportunity to respond."

