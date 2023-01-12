×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: carole cook | actor | dead

Carole Cook, 'Sixteen Candles' Actor and Broadway Star, Dead at 98

Carole Cook
Carole Cook (Giulio Marcocchi/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 12 January 2023 12:08 PM EST

Veteran actor Carole Cook, known for her role in the 1980s classic "Sixteen Candles," has died at age 98.

The news was confirmed by Cook's agent, who told CNN that she died "peacefully" Wednesday from heart failure.

Cook's decades-long career included numerous turns on Broadway, as well as over 60 screen credits, her most memorable arguably being "Sixteen Candles," which sees her play the role of the handsy "Grandma Helen." Cook also famously originated the role of Maggie Jones in the 1980 Tony Award-winning Broadway musical "42nd Street."

Cook has credited TV legend Lucille Ball for giving her a "big break." According to CNN, Cook was working in theater in Ohio when Ball brought her to Hollywood to be part of Ball's DESILU theater's musical revue.

"I had no place to live in California so I lived in Lucy's guesthouse until I got settled," Cook told the website Queer Voices in 2019. "She changed my name. I was born Mildred Frances Cook but Lucy didn't think it was a good show business name. She gave me the name Carole after Carole Lombard. Lucy said to me, 'You have the same healthy disrespect for everything in general, just like Lombard.' "

The fellow actors worked together on "The Lucy Show" from 1963 to 1968 as well as spinoff "Here's Lucy" from 1969 to 1974, People noted. They remained close friends until Ball's death in 1989.

Behind the scenes, Cook was also an active advocate for HIV/AIDS charities, spending over 30 years working with S.T.A.G.E. LA, a musical theater benefit for HIV/AIDS.

Speaking with BroadwayWorld.com in 2015, Cook said she would like to be remembered "as somebody who brought a little difference to people's lives for the good."

"We all want to be beloved, and that would be nice," she said. "I'd like for them to think, I'm glad I knew her."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Veteran actor Carole Cook, known for her role in the 1980s classic "Sixteen Candles," has died at age 98. The news was confirmed by Cook's agent, who told CNN that she died "peacefully" Wednesday from heart failure.
carole cook, actor, dead
310
2023-08-12
Thursday, 12 January 2023 12:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved