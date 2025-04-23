Carlos Santana Postpones Texas Concert After Suffering Dehydration

Carlos Santana was forced to postpone a concert after he was rushed to the hospital.

The iconic musician's manager, Michael Vrionis, confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that Santana suffered a health scare during rehearsals Tuesday before a concert at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre.

According to the update, Santana was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where doctors determined he was suffering from dehydration. He remains under medical observation for the time being.

"It is with profound disappointment that I have to inform you all that tonight's show in San Antonio has been postponed," Vrionis told Entertainment Weekly.

"Mr Santana was at the venue (Majestic Theatre) preparing for tonight's show when he experienced an event that was determined to be dehydration. Out of an abundance of caution and the health of Mr Santana, the decision to postpone the show was the most prudent course of action."

Vrionis added that Santana was "doing well" and "looking forward to coming back to San Antonio soon as well as continuing his U.S. Tour."

"Thank you all very much for your understanding. The show will be rescheduled soon," he concluded.

Santana was set to perform on Wednesday in Texas, with additional concerts planned soon in Tulsa and Thackerville, Oklahoma. However, his team has not yet announced if these shows will proceed as scheduled.

This is not Santana's first health scare suffered while onstage. In 2022, he postponed six shows after collapsing onstage during a concert. The musician later cited heat exhaustion and dehydration.

"Forgot to eat and drink water," he wrote on Facebook at the time. "So i dehydrated and passed out. blessings and miracles to you all."

A year prior, Santana canceled several Las Vegas shows after he underwent a heart procedure. He did not elaborate on the procedure but explained on social media at the time that his wife took him to hospital for what turned out to be a heart issue.