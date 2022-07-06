Carlos Santana Collapses Onstage During Michigan Concert

Carlos Santana is recovering after collapsing onstage during a concert in Michigan on Tuesday.

The Grammy-winning guitarist was performing at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkson, when about an hour into the show he suffered a medical emergency, according to multiple reports.

Video footage from the concert shows Santana walking over to the drum kit and sitting down on a ledge. He then appears to pass out. When it becomes clear that the musician is not well, crew members and emergency services rush to assist him.

San Francisco Chronicle reported that the 74-year-old guitarist was covered with a tarp and then wheeled off after about 20 minutes of receiving first aid. The show was canceled.

"Ladies and gentlemen as you can see, we have a severe medical emergency," the venue staff announced to the audience, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. "Let’s share our prayers … we need it right now … please send your light and love to this man."

Hours later, Santana's management provided a health update on his website, saying that the guitarist suffered heat exhaustion and dehydration. He is "doing well," his manager, Michael Vrionis, said.

Santana also shared an update on Facebook thanking fans for their "precious prayers" and explaining that he was "just taking it easy."

"Forgot to eat and drink water," he wrote. "So i dehydrated and passed out. blessings and miracles to you all."

Last December Santana canceled several Las Vegas shows after he underwent a heart procedure. He did not elaborate on the procedure but explained on Twitter at the time that his wife took him to hospital for what turned out to be a heart issue.

"So I'm gonna be taking time out for a little bit to make sure I replenish, I rest and I catch up with my health so that when I play for you I will play the way I'm used to and give you 150%," Santana said in the video. "I wouldn't show up unless I can do that."

"So other than that I hope you and your family are enjoying good health, peace of mind and joy," he added.