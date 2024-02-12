×
Tags: carl weathers | cause of death | revealed

Report: Carl Weathers Died of Heart Disease

Monday, 12 February 2024 11:57 AM EST

Actor Carl Weathers died of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease at age 76, according to a report by The Blast.

According to Weathers' death certificate, he died at his residence in Venice, California, just after midnight on Feb. 2. Investigators determined the cause of death as "natural" and noted Weathers' long battle with heart disease.

Weathers' son, Matthew Weathers, reportedly notified authorities of his father's death.

Weathers' death was confirmed by his family in a statement to Deadline, noting that the actor "died peacefully in his sleep."

Weathers briefly played in the NFL for the Oakland Raiders in the early 1970s before launching an acting career that spanned four decades.

He gained significant recognition for his portrayal of boxer Apollo Creed, starring alongside Sylvester Stallone in the "Rocky" franchise, beginning with the original film in 1976.

Shortly after his death, Stallone paid tribute to Weathers, saying on Instagram video that he "never could have accomplished what we did with 'Rocky' without him."

"I give him incredible credit and kudos because when he walked into that room and I saw him for the first time, I saw greatness. But I didn't realize how great," Stallone said. "He was absolutely brilliant — his voice, his size, his power, his athletic ability. But more importantly his heart, his soul."

The Blast reported that Weathers' family will receive his ashes after his cremation.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
Monday, 12 February 2024 11:57 AM
