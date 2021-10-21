Cara Delevingne's Name Inspired by In-Flight Magazine

Inspiration can come from anywhere, as Cara Delevingne's father, who suggested he named his daughter after a discontinued in-flight magazine, can attest to.

"I remember I used to go backwards and forwards to Dublin a lot, and the name of the Aer Lingus magazine was Cara," Charles Hamar Delevingne told the Irish Times in a report published Wednesday. "I loved the name."

"Cara" used to be provided as a free in-flight magazine on Aer Lingus, Ireland's flag carrier airline. The COVID-19 pandemic forced production to a halt.

"We were delighted to learn that our popular inflight magazine was the inspiration behind Cara Delevingne's name," said a spokesperson for the airline in a statement to CNN on Thursday.

Cara, a British supermodel and actress who has featured in movie roles in the DC Universe, has strong ties with Ireland. Her great grandfather, Hamar Greenwood, was the last British chief secretary to Ireland and her father had relatives who were the negotiators of the Anglo-Irish Treaty. Charles' interview with the Irish Times was to mark the centenary of the foundation of the Irish state.

Speaking with the outlet, Charles revealed that his grandfather was "associated with the activities of the Black and Tans." For this reason, Charles preferred to "keep quiet about it in Ireland."

"My mother would describe her father as immensely kind," he continued. "I gather he was pretty unpopular in Ireland because of his connection with the Black and Tans, which nobody can be proud of, but he was put in a difficult situation."