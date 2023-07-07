Bure: Didn't Seek Removal of 'Fuller House' Co-star

Candace Cameron Bure denied allegations that she attempted to have Miss Benny, a guest star on "Fuller House," removed from the Netflix sitcom.

Miss Benny played Casey, the first gay character on "Fuller House." In a TikTok video Thursday, she recalled an incident in which she was informed that her character was in jeopardy due to concerns from "one of the Tanner sisters" who was "very publicly not for the girls."

"I remember I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person allegedly was trying to get the character removed and not have a queer character on the show," said Miss Benny, who came out as transgender in June.

Miss Benny also mentioned that she had been "warned and prepared" for the possibility that this person's fan base could be encouraged to target her.

Miss Benny did not mention anyone by name but fans speculated that it was Bure.

"Just say Candice Cameron," one viewer commented.

"Obviously Candace Cameron Bure," a second added.

"This is probably why the Olsen twins didn't wanna come back, they probably knew about CCB and don't like her but for PR reasons have another excuse," another remarked.

Bure responded to the claims in a statement to People, saying that she had limited interactions with Miss Benny on the show.

"I never asked Miss Benny's character to be removed from 'Fuller House' and did not ask the writers, producers or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show," said Bure, who played DJ Tanner on "Full House" and its Netflix revival.

"Fuller House has always welcomed a wide range of characters. I thought Miss Benny did a great job as 'Casey' on the show," Bure added. "We didn't share any scenes together, so we didn't get a chance to talk much while filming on set. I wish Miss Benny only the best."