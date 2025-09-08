WATCH TV LIVE

Candace Cameron Bure Deletes Swimsuit Photo Amid Body-Shaming Comments

candace cameron bure facing forward
Candace Cameron Bure (Dreamstime)

Monday, 08 September 2025 12:55 PM EDT

Candace Cameron Bure has addressed the decision to take down a photo she recently shared of herself at the beach.

On Saturday, the "Full House" alum responded to a fan who noticed the image had disappeared from her Instagram profile. Bure said she removed it after critics began to body-shame her.

"Yes. I was at the beach. I was in a one-piece, not a bikini. I am soaking up the end of summer. I was having fun," Bure wrote alongside a separate photo of herself in a yellow maxi dress. "It wasn't about my bathing suit or my body. But the comments became flooded with people discussing my body. It wasn't worth it. I took it down."

The actor and podcast host has spoken openly about body image challenges in the past. During a July 22 episode of "The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast," she described her long struggle with bulimia, which began in her late teens.

"I developed an eating disorder when I was 18," she said. "It was binging and purging. I'm a bulimic. And I still say I'm a bulimic."

While Bure clarified she no longer engages in the behavior, she said the mental toll remains.

"Because the thoughts — whether I'm doing that or not — they never leave me. So I still need the tools to just say, No, Candace, we're not doing that," she explained.

Bure also reflected on how her upbringing shaped her perspective. According to the actor, her parents emphasized healthy eating habits in part to shield her from pressures tied to her television career.

"That completely shaped my viewpoint that I had about myself and the feelings about my body," she said. "My parents never wanted a producer to come up to me and say, like, 'We need your child to lose weight,' so let's do everything preventative."

Bure credited her husband with offering ongoing encouragement.

"He's been this incredible support," she said. "I feel like a broken record. I'm 49 years old … and yet I'm still thinking about it."

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, the National Alliance for Eating Disorders provides a fully staffed helpline at 1-866-662-1235, as well as free therapist-led support groups.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


