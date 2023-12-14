×
Camden Toy, 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Actor, Dies at 68

By    |   Thursday, 14 December 2023 12:29 PM EST

Actor Camden Toy, known for playing numerous sinister characters in the hit series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," died Monday at 68 after battling pancreatic cancer for two years, his representative told the Independent.

"We are saddened to report the death of our friend and client," the statement read. 

Toy, who gained fame for portraying numerous supernatural beings in Joss Whedon's 1997 series, was recognized by fans chiefly for his role as the recurring "ubervamp" Turok-Han.

Toy's most notable appearance occurred in the episode "Hush" during Season 4 in which he portrayed one of the demonic ghouls known as The Gentlemen, who preyed on noise, compelling Sarah Michelle Gellar's character and her friends into silence.

Toy made a comeback in the 7th Season episode "Same Time, Same Place," portraying the skin-eating demon Gnarl. Additionally, he appeared in the Buffy spin-off "Angel," portraying the character of the Prince of Lies.

Toy also had recurring roles in various cult shows including "The Bay" and "Goodnight Burbank," as well as anthology horror series "Into the Dark."

Longtime friend and fellow "Buffy" co-star Doug Jones, also known for his roles in "Hellboy" and "The Shape of Water," remembered Toy in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

"This is a tough one. So many memories including working together, decades of laughing, sharing mutual friends, get togethers, travel, conventions, and huggles with each other and our fans," Jones wrote.

"To know Camden Toy was to Love Camden Toy. We may have met on the set of Buffy as two hideous looking 'Gentlemen,' but that only sparked a dear friendship that would continue for twenty-four years.

"It's rare to find a man so joyful, smiley, smart, talented, giggly, huggie, good at listening with his heart, and accessible always to anyone he knew, including his many fans. May he rest in God's peace."

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


